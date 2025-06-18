Rep. Kristin Bahner issues statement saying she was 4th lawmaker visited by Vance Boelter

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Minnesota State Representative Kristin Bahner put out a statement saying Vance Boelter was at her family’s home on Saturday morning.

Boelter is charged with the assassinations of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Boelter also has been charged with shooting Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, that same morning. They survived the attack.

Rep. Bahner’s statement can be found below:

I am devastated by the loss of my leader, mentor and friend, Melissa, and her husband Mark. I would walk through fire to follow Melissa. She was strong and steadfast, she believed in cutting through to the essence of what was important. She never wavered from placing the people of Minnesota at the center of our work. I am so grateful to Mark and her children for lending her to us in service. I know your grief and sorrow is immense. I wish you solace and comfort in knowing God lent us all an incredible gift in the form of these two beautiful souls.

I continue to keep my dear friend Senator Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and his daughter Hope, in my constant thoughts and prayers. I know we will once again spar in the halls of the Capitol my friend, I look forward to the next great debate.

The past several days have been surrounded by so much grief and fear. This senseless violence came to my door as well, placing me and my family in harm’s way. I do not know why this man was filled with such hatred that he would come to my door; divine intervention led my family to change our plans keeping us safe.

I want to thank my Chief and the lead detective on my case and the entire Maple Grove Police Department for their excellent care allowing us to continue to feel safe in our own home. I want to thank the countless members of law enforcement who played a role in ensuring this man will face justice. And I am thankful for my incredible neighbors who watched vigil over my home and my family.

Over the past several days, I have spent time shielding my family from grief and worry, in the hope that they can remain unscathed. Yet these events rarely leave us without marks; they will forever change us.

There is no answer to this senseless violence. I know Melissa would have grounded us in how we come together to lean on one another, find a way to lift each other up, and strengthen Minnesota for all of our neighbors.

I know for my part my resolve to honor her legacy by serving my state and my community remains steadfast, and unwavering. My response to bad trouble visiting my door will be met with good trouble. I will continue to lead for my community and work to improve the lives of all Minnesotans.

We will not let fear or division win. Melissa has set a high bar, placing the work in our hands to make the world a better place.