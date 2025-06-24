Rep. Hortman and her husband to lie in state on Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Melissa and Mark Hortman will lie in State on Friday, June 27, with their dog Gilbert.

It comes after the late state representative and her husband were shot and killed in their own home on Saturday, June 14, in a targeted political attack.

Hortman will be the first woman and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans to lie in state at the Capitol. The public will be able to pay their respects in the Capitol rotunda from 12-5 p.m.

A private funeral for the Hortmans will be held on Saturday, June 28.