Rep. Finstad visits Rapidan Dam to survey damage; promises action

(ABC 6 News) – Just off the bridge to south of the Rapidan Dam, Blue Earth County Sheriffs roped off a small area for public viewing of the carnage wrought by the flooded river.

There, U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) met with county officials to see the damage around the dam firsthand.

In a statement, Finstad made his thanks known to the hard working officials, engineers and helpers working to keep people safe and contain the losses as much as possible.

Finstad also expressed his condolences to the Hruska family, who lost both their house and their business, the locally known “Dam Store,” to the raging river.

“Across the river there you could go for the best damn piece of pie you could ever find,” Rep. Finstad said, “And to see that facility no longer here is tough to see.”

He also promised that action would be taken once the situation was under control.

“You can’t look at that with two eyes and tell me that a little cement’s gonna make that thing good again,” he said. “And so we’re gonna have to have a serious and honest conversation about the future of that dam.”

Finstad also said he would leave it up to professionals and engineers, as well officials on the local, state and federal levels to guide the efforts to repair the damage.

Several efforts have been started to assist the Hruska family following the loss of their home and business. Follow the links below for more information: