Rep. Finstad faces new challenger for district one seat

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, southern Minnesota native Jake Johnson threw his hat in the ring to run for the state’s first congressional district.

The Democratic newcomer will face off against incumbent Republican Congressman Brad Finstad, who announced last month he would run for reelection in 2026.

Johnson was born in Stewartville and currently lives in Rochester where he was a math teacher for 19 years.

In a statement, Johnson said “Teaching in Rochester Public Schools for the past 19 years has been the joy of my professional life. But seeing the destruction and chaos coming out of Washington has pushed me to do more to make sure my students can thrive in southern Minnesota.”

As part of his grassroots campaign, he plans to hold townhalls across the district to hear from voters and potential supporters.