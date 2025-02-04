Rep. Craig leads bipartisan bill addressing healthcare staffing shortages
(ABC 6 News) – A bipartisan bill co-led by Representative Angie Craig could improve Minnesotan’s access to healthcare and address healthcare staffing shortages.
The “Health Workforce Innovation Act” aims to address primary care workforce shortages and create career opportunities in rural and underserved communities. If passed, it would support locally run apprenticeship programs, career laddering programs, and preceptorship models that help young people build careers in the healthcare sector.