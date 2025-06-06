Rep. Craig brings back bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks

(ABC 6 News) – A bill reintroduced by U.S. Representative Angie Craig would restrict other representatives from trading or owning stocks.

It’s called the “No Stock Resolution,” and it would require every sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives to immediately sell any stocks they own and refrain from future stock ownership while in office.

Craig originally introduced the legislation in 2022 and brought it back as part of the “End Corruption Now” legislative agenda with her colleagues.

Craig released the following statement on the bill.

“Lawmakers should be focused on serving their constituents, not their own self-interests. There’s no denying that just by nature of their jobs, Members of Congress have access to information that everyday Americans do not. That’s why I’m proud to be reintroducing this common-sense legislation to prevent Members of Congress from playing the stock market and profiting from their positions while they’re in office.”