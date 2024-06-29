Rep. Brad Finstad to survey Rapidan Dam damage on Saturday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Flooding remains a concern in Minnesota, particularly near Mankato as the Rapidan Dam continues to deal with significant erosion.

As a result, U.S. House Representative Brad Finstad will be in Mankato on Saturday to survey the damage at the dam.