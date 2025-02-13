Rep. Bennet bill to help improve student performance

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Representative Peggy Bennett of Albert Lea is championing a bill to raise education standards an lower school mandates.

There are three main provisions to Bennett’s legislation. The first includes revisions to the READ Act, such as committing to the Science of Reading, repealing certain 2024 requirements, and renewing the expectation that teachers are prepared to provide reading instruction and verifying that ability by teacher assessment.

The second provision would trust elected school board officials, educators, and parents to act in the best interest of the school without permission from the state.

Finally, the proposed bill would give schools more flexibility for funding, and the ability to delay the implementation of mandates imposed during the 2023-24 legislative biennium.

Bennett’s bill was already approved by the Minnesota House Education Policy committee on Wednesday, and now heads to the House Education Finance Committee for further debate.