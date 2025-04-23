Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold legislator forum in Mason City on Thursday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson will be making a stop in Mason City on Thursday.

Rep. Hinson will be hosting a townhall at the North Iowa Area Community College, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

Hinson has served both the First and Second Congressional Districts in Iowa since 2021.