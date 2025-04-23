Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold legislator forum in Mason City on Thursday

By KAALTV

Rep. Ashley Hinson holds legislator forum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson will be making a stop in Mason City on Thursday.

Rep. Hinson will be hosting a townhall at the North Iowa Area Community College, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

Hinson has served both the First and Second Congressional Districts in Iowa since 2021.