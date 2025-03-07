Rep. Angie Craig reintroduces bipartisan bill protecting workers’ rights

(ABC 6 News) – Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota helped reintroduce the bipartisan “Protecting the Right to Organize Act” this week.

The act would protect workers’ right to organize and collectively bargain for for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

The PRO Act achieves this by enforcing penalties on employers who violate workers’ rights, strengthening support for victims of retaliation, ensuring workers can collect “fair share” fees, and more.

According to a press release from Rep. Craig’s office, some Minnesota unions support the bill.