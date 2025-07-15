Rep. Angie Craig introduces legislation to connect farmers with mental health resources

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Rep. Angie Craig introduced bipartisan legislation to expand access to mental health resources for rural communities.

The goal is to connect farmers and producers with medical professionals and mental health resources.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) is co-leading the legislation.

The Farmers First Act would reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) and ensure rural communities have access to certified community behavioral health clinics, critical access hospitals, and rural health centers.

“Feeding and fueling the world is hard work that comes with unique challenges for farmers and producers,” said Rep. Craig via a press release. “Yet, too often, rural communities are overlooked when it comes to providing mental health resources and tools. That’s why I’m working across the aisle to connect farmers, farm workers and rural Minnesotans with the mental health resources and stress management tools they need to succeed.”

Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.