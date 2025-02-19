Rep. Angie Craig considers U.S. Senate run

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is officially among the candidates considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

This comes after Senator Tina Smith announced last week she would not run for office again in 2026.

Craig announced on social media that she is “giving serious consideration to the open Senate seat and will make a decision in the near future.”

Many other Minnesota politicians are expected to announce their decisions in the coming months.