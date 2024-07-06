Rep. Angie Craig calls on Biden to step aside in presidential race

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Representative Angie Craig (D-MN) released the following statement Saturday morning:

“I have great respect for President Biden’s decades of service to our nation and his steadfast commitment to making our country a better place. I’ve worked with the President and members of both parties to pass critical legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act. And I was proud to have the President sign my bills into law – capping the cost of insulin at $35/month for seniors, expanding mental health support for police officers and their families, and investing more resources to tackle the fentanyl crisis at the southern border.

“However, given what I saw and heard from the President during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the President himself following that debate, I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump.

“This is not a decision I’ve come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency. That’s why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward.

“Our party has an extraordinary number of talented leaders within it. I believe this is an opportunity to put forward an open, fair, and transparent Democratic process to select a new nominee to inspire and unite our great nation.

“If we truly believe that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans must be stopped, there is only a small window left to make sure we have a candidate best equipped to make the case and win. This future of our country is bigger than any one of us. It’s up to the President from here.”