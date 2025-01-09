Renovation and expansion groundbreaking set for Paramount Theatre in Austin
(ABC 6 News) — It is big news and new possibilities for movie lovers in Austin.
Austin Area Arts announced a groundbreaking event for the Paramount Theatre’s renovation and expansion project, which will happen on January 22.
That project includes wider theatre seats, more accessible seating area, main floor restrooms, more lobby space, and upgrades to sound and lighting.