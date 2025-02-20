Renewed push for Equal Rights Amendment in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a renewed push for an Equal Rights Amendment to the Minnesota Constitution.

“In Minnesota, we believe in freedom, fairness and equality for everyone no exceptions,” said Rep. Leigh Finke. “The Equal Rights Amendment is an equal rights amendment for everyone. It is not about trans people. It is not about any one community.”

Advocates say the ERA would protect Minnesotans against discrimination based on race, gender identity, sexual orientation, pregnancy outcomes, and more.

Last year, it failed on the final day of session. If approved, the proposed amendment would go to voters for consideration in 2026.