Renewed push for benefits for families of fallen Minnesota first responders

(ABC 6 News) — There is a renewed push to ensure the families of fallen Minnesota first responders are taken care of.

Families like that of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James Scanlion, who died in the line of duty, were denied benefits due to his part-time firefighting status.

Senator Jeff Howe wants to change those requirements for Minnesota’s Public Safety Officer Death Program.

“We’re going to get these families taken care of, so they gat that line of duty death that they justly, that I believe, they deserve,” said Senator Howe.

The program provides a one-time payment to the family of a fallen first responder. It is overseen by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, and Commissioner Bob Jacobson says the department wants to support those families.