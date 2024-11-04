Reminder: RPT makes changes to schedule

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — New changes are coming to Rochester Public Transit following the IBM Park and Ride closure.

Route 550X will replace routes 450X and 350X.

The new route runs only on weekdays, stopping about every 15 minutes during peak times.

Route 412 will now cover three new apartment complexes near 65th Street NW.