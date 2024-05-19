Relay for Life returns to John Marshall High School

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — John Marshall High School held their annual Relay for Life fundraising event for the American Cancer Society on Saturday, May 18.

Supporters from all over the community walked circles around the track at the high school to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

“We’re supposed to walk around the track all night long because cancer never sleeps, and we aren’t either,” Ann Eldrege, an organizer for the event, said.

The event is completely free — and all the money donated by the community goes to cancer research and patient care programs.

Each year, hundreds of people participate in relay for life, and organizers at John Marshall High School say it’s because cancer impacts so many people’s lives.

But the students are what make it all possible — volunteering each year to run the games, concessions and special events at relay for life.

“I’m just motivated to just help out in the community. You know, coming together is a great feeling whenever I can to support those who have cancer,” Hasan Mohammed, volunteer at Relay for Life, said.