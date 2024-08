(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Freeborn and Mower Counties are holding their combined Relay for Life event.

The event will be held in Albert Lea at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Opening ceremonies kick off on Friday at 6 PM as the counties look to raise about $30,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Saturday morning after the walk, pancakes will be available at the breakfast from 7 AM to 9 AM.