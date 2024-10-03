Registration opens for Grandma’s Marathon

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For anyone who loves a runner’s high, you can now sign up for Grandma’s Marathon on the North Shore.

Typically, 9000 people sign up, and it usually fills up pretty quickly. Last year was one of the fastest sellouts on record after the Twin Cities Marathon was canceled due to extreme heat.

Grandma’s Marathon will be on June 21st.