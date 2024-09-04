Registration for Litter Bit Better Fall Cleanup in Rochester is now open

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Litter Bit Better team is extending the Litter Bit Better initiative into the fall for a second year in a row.

Participating in the fall helps prevent litter from being trapped under the snow, reducing the amount of litter we see in the spring. The team invites volunteers to join our trash collection event, which will run from October 5 to 13.

Please be aware that this is a trash collection event; the City of Rochester does not offer a leaf pickup service. Yard waste, including leaves, can be dropped off for free at the Olmsted County compost site, 305 Energy Parkway NE, across from the recycling center.

Volunteers are encouraged to collect litter anytime during the week of October 5-13. Participants will be provided with trash bags, and they simply choose a location, pick a date, and start cleaning. For registration details, maps, and more, visit Litter Bit Better Registration – Rochester.

Just like in the spring, volunteers are encouraged to clean up individually or with groups such as their household, family, neighborhood, or workplace. Additional volunteer tips are available on the event website and will be emailed to those who register.

Litter Bit Better also urges residents to prevent harmful algal blooms by keeping storm drains clear of fallen leaves and yard waste through programs like Adopt-a-Drain. Every person who volunteers to pick up litter or clear storm drains has a meaningful impact, helping to keep our waters and natural spaces clean.

Along with participating in A Litter Bit Better, residents are encouraged to explore best practices for waste disposal and recycling. Consider the following options:

Prevent litter at home

Securely place all trash in a plastic bag and tie it shut before disposal. Avoid overloading your garbage and recycling containers, ensuring that the lids close completely. This helps prevent windblown debris from littering your neighborhood.

Recycle

Discover what materials can be recycled through your curbside hauler or at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. Ensure all items are clean, dry, and empty before placing them loosely in your recycling cart.