Registration for certain Minnesota cannabis businesses to reopen

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is opening a new registration window for hemp-derived cannabinoid businesses on June 2nd.

OCM will be accepting those registrations until August 21st. Businesses that sell hemp-derived cannabinoid products (HDCPs) to consumers but are not registered with OCM are in violation of Minnesota state law.

In addition to this new window, OCM is also announcing a window for accepting business license applications for lower-potency hemp edible retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers. That window will be open from October 1st to the 31st.