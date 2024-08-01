Region 2 transit system introduces new partnership to increase efficient travel for commuters in north central Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — As businesses in the area continue to grow and commute costs continue to

increase, the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) is creating improvements to the Region 2 Transit System to attract workers to the area while reducing expenses for commuters.

In partnership with Commute with Enterprise, NIACOG is helping to continue to provide an innovative and sustainable shared mobility option: vanpooling.

The North Iowa Commuter Express (NICE) program, is a coordinated vanpool program available to people who live inside or outside of the counties of Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth and wish to access jobs in the area.

The program coordinates participants who indicate their interest through various channels such as at their jobsite or via an online portal. The program then matches riders who have similar work shifts in similar areas and are interested in riding together. Each vanpool is customized to the specific needs of the group.

Once four or more people are matched, a Commute with Enterprise representative will work with the

group to identify needs and provide solutions. Commute with Enterprise provides the 7-15 passenger vehicle, insurance, maintenance and ongoing support.

NICE previously provided a local vanpool and employee shuttle program but with increased costs to provide it, constraints on vehicle availability and drivers, the program was suspended. NIACOG/Region 2 Transit decided to partner with Commute with Enterprise to build the program back to previous levels and beyond. NIACOG/Region 2 Transit chose to work with Commute with Enterprise to bring their expertise, scalability and professionalism to the area to ensure program success.

The NICE vanpool program will be partially subsidized by NIACOG/Region 2 Transit using local state and federal public transit funds. The remaining cost is split among the employer and/or participants, with each vanpool rider paying a set fee per month. Enterprise will provide coordination services and technology, vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance, and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of makes and models that

includes crossovers, SUVs, minivans, and large passenger vans.

Vanpoolers may choose to upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features such as satellite radio and in-vehicle Wi-Fi service.

People who commute to, from or within North Central Iowa and are interested in joining the program can click here for more information.

