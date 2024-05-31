Regency Apartments residents kicked to the curb

Tenants of Regency Apartments in Rochester are scrambling to find housing last minute after learning their leases would not be renewed.

(ABC 6 News) – Tenants of Regency Apartments in Rochester are scrambling to find housing last minute after learning their leases would not be renewed.

Resident John Bagadion says getting kicked out of the building isn’t the biggest issue.

In early May, Bagadion’s apartment started showing signs of water damage. He contacted management and said they won’t fix the exposed pipes and damaged drywall since his move out date is fast approaching.

“They have a basic duty to make sure it’s fit to live,” Bagadion said. “I believe that exposed pipe and drywall everywhere, that’s not a habitable place to live at all.”

Bagadion found a new home, but his other neighbors aren’t as lucky. Resident Leslie Treadwell worries he won’t be sent his required medical supplies once he loses his address.

“I get a ton of mail throughout the month, and I know a post office box isn’t going to be enough room to accommodate the mail I get,” Treadwell said.

Treadwell said management offered to help tenants find new housing. He hasn’t heard back from them since.

Bagadion fears his neighbors won’t find affordable housing for them to move in soon.

“It’s really hard to find a good place around here, especially close to downtown that’s affordable,” Bagadion said. “I think the wrecking of all of these houses just exacerbates the housing scarcity in our city.”

ABC 6 News contacted new management and has not heard back at the time of publication.