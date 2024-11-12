Reducing wildfire risk with yard cleanup

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the leaves now on the ground, it is a good time to do a yard cleanup, in part to reduce the risk of wildfires.

According to the DNR, most homes that burn in a wildfire are caused by embers being carried by the wind and eliminating things like dead leaves can minimize the risk.

Trimming tree branches that hang over your house can also be helpful and don’t forget to clean out gutters as well as clearing the roof of anything that may be sitting on top of it.