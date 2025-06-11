Red Wing School District will keep its mascot

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After some uncertainty, the Red Wing School District will be allowed to keep its logo, mascot, and name.

Red Wing was named for Chief Red Wing, and the high school has been “The Wingers” for decades.

They use a red feather and an eagle for their logo and mascot.

Language in the education bill passed by the legislature changes a law that required all of Minnesota’s tribal nations to approve mascots, logos, and names.

Now, the law requires approval from only the tribal nation closest to the school, and the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council supports the district.