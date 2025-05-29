Red Wing School District could be forced to change mascot if education bill does not pass

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As lawmakers race to finish budget negotiations at the Minnesota Capitol, one southern Minnesota school district is closely watching the education bill.

If it doesn’t pass, the Red Wing School District, named the “Wingers” after Chief Red Wing, may have to change its mascot.

That is because in 2023, the State of Minnesota passed a law requiring all schools with an American Indian name, mascot, or logo to get approval from the state’s tribal nations.

Red Wing’s application was denied.

The new education bill would make that approval law void, so if it is not approved, the school district may be forced to change its mascot.