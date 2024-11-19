Red Wing man’s charges reveal more about alleged murder

(ABC 6 News) – A Red Wing man accused of shooting a woman Sunday night faces one murder charge.

Darryl Dion Nixon was charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated.

His alleged victim has not been fully identified by law enforcement, and court documents call her “A. B.”

According to police, her identity will be released once the autopsy is complete Tuesday and family notifications are finished.

According to Nixon’s charging documents, law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call around 7 p.m. that Nixon was armed, threatening suicide, and that A. B. was in his Putnam Avenue home Sunday.

Law enforcement later learned that “comments had been made by Nixon indicating that A. B. had been shot,” according to court documents.

An officer who arrived first on the scene claimed that Nixon answered the door, “appeared he had been crying,” and told the officer to shoot him.

The officer noticed a gun in Nixon’s hand, took out his own weapon, and retreated while Nixon allegedly pointed the gun at himself and repeated the instruction to shoot him, according to court documents.

After law enforcement retreated, telling Nixon to drop the gun, he allegedly made comments about someone being shot and killed, went inside the residence, and locked the door.

Later responders, including a crisis unit and emergency response team, allegedly saw and heard Nixon fire a handgun from his front steps at one point. An officer who approached the home reported that Nixon had a gun and what appeared to be blood on his sweatshirt.

An Emergency Response Team allegedly fired a less-lethal round at Nixon, who fell back into the residence and locked the door again.

Nixon was convinced to put the handgun on the steps to the home, exited, and was taken into custody, after about three hours, according to court documents.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems’ emergency room, per court documents.

Officers located A. B. on the couch, with multiple visible wounds to her abdomen and chest — 10 gunshot entry wounds, another investigator concluded.

Law enforcement found 12 9mm casings near A. B.’s body, as well as an additional casing on the steps where Nixon had fired the handgun, according to court documents.



Court documents allege a relative of Nixon was at the scene as well, and told police she’d received a call from Nixon saying A. B. “was gone” and that he had shot her.

The woman allegedly told police Nixon had severe mental health issues.

Nixon is currently held on $1M bail with conditions, or $2M bail with no conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.





