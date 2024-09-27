Red Wing man cited for misdemeanor property damage to the Trump Store

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, September 24th, the Red Wing Police Department received a complaint of a man screaming, swearing, yelling at staff, acting irate, and damaging property at the Trump Store located at 1320 Old West Main St. in Red Wing.

According to a press release from the City of Red Wing, the suspect, later identified as Broderick Watson, 31, a resident of Red Wing, left the area and appears to have only been at the store for a short time.

The Red Wing Police Department was called regarding the disturbance and property damage after the suspect left the store and drove away.

When an officer arrived, they were advised the suspect damaged a flag, threw a piece of metal from the flag in the parking lot, and was swearing and yelling at the staff.

Watson is also a suspect in an additional theft of signs. According to Red Wing Chief of Police Nick Sather, these signs were stolen from private property, and it is believed that Watson stole a total of three signs.

Watson was cited for misdemeanor property damage and is being issued a formal trespass order from the Trump Store.

Chief Sather issued the following statement:

“It is unfortunate that when the national election comes every four years, there is so much division that results from it. Many people display signs legally to show support of a candidate or sell merchandise. Every citizen should respect each other regardless of which candidate or person they support, as we are all American citizens and our country is built on democracy. Stealing a sign or vandalizing property is not going to change the election results. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated within the City of Red Wing, and any direct threats, thefts or damage in relation to people expressing their constitutional rights will result in criminal charges or an arrest.”

Watson previously pleaded guilty to the June 2023 theft of two chainsaws, and was sentenced to two years’ probation ending in August of 2025. In June of 2023, he was also cited for a “road rage” incident in which another driver honked at Watson for turning left in a right-turn lane.

Watson allegedly threw items from his car at the other driver.