Red Wing bakery selling Harris and Trump cookies

(ABC 6 News) — It is a sweet political tradition that dates back decades.

Hanish Bakery in Red Wing is running its presidential cookie poll. The owner, Bill Hanish, says it started back in 1984 predicting the popular vote winner every year until 2020 when Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.

“It’s a very fun thing that we do. Some people take it a little seriously, most people don’t,” said Hanish.

The latest numbers from this year shows Trump is winning in a sugar landslide with more than 6700 cookies sold compared to Harris’ 3300 cookies sold.

Each cookie costs $4.50.