Record number of Minnesota firefighters ask for help in PTSD treatment

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The record number of Minnesota firefighters asking for help for post-traumatic stress is growing.

That is according to the non-profit group Minnesota Firefighter Initiative known as MnFIRE.

MnFIRE says the number of 911 calls firefighters respond to every year continues to go up, and over the past few years, they say answering EMS calls have also become more dangerous.

MnFIRE says there were 1400 firefighters statewide who received mental health treatment in 2023. The most recent numbers (through August of this year) show more than 900 firefighters have received help, which is on track to exceed last year’s total.