Record-breaking turnout expected for Mason City pickleball tournament

(ABC 6 News) – Mayor Bill Schickel is expected to welcome 270 plays from six states to the Sixth Annual River City Pickleball Classic on Friday, July 11th.

Those 270 players are a record number for the annual event. A special opening ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m. in Mason City’s East Pickleball Courts, where Mayor Schickel will officially designate Friday through Sunday as “River City Pickleball Classic Days.”

Schickel’s proclamation will be delivered to Mason City Pickleball President Mandi Pralle.

In a statement, Schickel highlights what the River City loves about the sport, saying “Beyond competition, there are three things that players cherish about pickleball: building a sense of community, forging new friendships, and having fun.”