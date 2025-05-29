Reconstruction on CSAH 5 and 25 resumes next week

(ABC 6 News) – Reconstruction work on County State Aid Highways (CSAH) 5 and 25 are set to resume the week of June 2nd depending on the weather.

It comes as the project is moving into its final stages with aggregate placement and fine grading starting that week, and concrete resurfacing and bituminous shouldering starting the week of June 9th.

Both CSAH 5 and 25 will be closed during this time, and an official detour will be put in place.

Remember to drive with caution and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Drive slowly through work zones.