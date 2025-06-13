Recharge America visits Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An electrifying event made a stop in Austin on Thursday.

Recharge America along with with Riverland Community College and Austin Utilities held an expo showing off various electric vehicles featuring everything from cars to bikes and scooters.

“Our goal today is to make it very easy for people in the community to get a first hand look at what an EV is like, to learn from local EV owners what life in Austin might be like having an EV,” said Scotty Knollin, the lead communication strategist for Recharge America.

Various VIP guests made an appearance at the event as well from the mayor of Austin to Rep. Patty Mueller.

It was all for a good cause as the money raised by the event was given back to community organizations such as The Salvation Army and Austin High School’s robotics club.