Recent snow makes for a perfect “Loopy Loppet”

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Active Sports Club held the Loopy Loppet on Saturday, a cross country ski race that was open to everyone.

Skiers from across southeast Minnesota gathered at Gamehaven Nordic Trails to compete in a 10K.

The majority of racers were Rochester high school students, but with it being an open race, it was an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to test their skills on skis.

Organizers say the weather was perfect for the event.

“The conditions are fantastic. The weather was warmer than they originally forecast. The extra snow was perfect,” said Michael Trantow, Rochester Nordic Ski team coach. “It did make for a little slower skiing, even though sometimes fresh new snow actually makes you ski slower, but it’s pretty good.”

This was likely the last organized race of the season, so anyone who missed out on Saturday’s event might have to wait until next season to join in on the fun.