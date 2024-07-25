Recapping Biden’s address to the nation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office.

It was the first time that Biden had publicly spoken since announcing that he would not run for re-election.

“I revere this office. I love my country more,” Biden said as he explained why he chose to step away. “So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation.”

This is the first time since Lyndon B. Johnson back in 1968 that a sitting president has not sought re-election, using a similar sentiment of uniting the nation as a reason to step away.

The First Lady, Jill Biden, also put together a handwritten note saying in-part, “Thank you for the trust you put in Joe. Now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, and the presumptive presidential nominee from the Democratic Party, also saluted Biden, saying, “He has extraordinary determination and profound compassion for the people of our country.”