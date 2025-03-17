Recall petitions against Rep. Duane Quam and other Minnesota State House representatives dismissed

(ABC 6 News) — Recall petitions against Minnesota State House Representative Duane Quam and other representatives have been dismissed as of Monday.

The petition against Quam stemmed from claims that he committed serious malfeasance by conducting business and voting on legislation during a period of no quorum.

According to Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, the petition failed to allege any unlawful or wrongful conduct occurred during the period in question from January 14 to January 24.

Instead, Hudson stated that because the petition only alleged malfeasance, it must be dismissed as “only serious malfeasance constitutes grounds for a recall petition.”

In addition to Quam’s petition being recalled, 29 DFL State House Representatives had their recall petitions recalled on the grounds that malfeasance or nonfeasance cannot be proven on claims the representatives did not fulfill their duties by refusing to make quorum because a quorum was reached on February 6.