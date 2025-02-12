Recall petition filed against Rep. Duane Quam

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, a petition has been filed with the Secretary of State calling for the recall of Representative Duane Quam.

The petition was filed by a group of voters in House District 24A, which Quam represents.

The voters are calling for Quam’s recall after he and fellow Republicans conducted official business like electing a House Speaker and moving legislation forward without a quorum in the House of Representatives.

ABC 6 News spoke with Rep. Quam on Tuesday, who was surprised to hear of the recall petition and says he was doing the work that he was elected to do.