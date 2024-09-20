REAL ID enforcement could be delayed until 2027

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — You likely have a little more time to get your REAL ID which you may eventually need to board a domestic flight.



Federal enforcement is set to begin in May 2025, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just proposed a more flexible approach to the rollout, hoping to now achieve full enforcement by May 2027.

“I’m happy with the passport,” said Esther Peterson of Woodbury.

“I think it’s a good idea just to have a verified driver’s license,” said Wade McFee, of Brooklyn Park.



TSA reports that 56 percent of Americans are REAL ID-ready nationwide, but only 38 percent are compliant here in Minnesota.



“This has become a recurring story really a joke at this point,” said Kyle Potter, Executive Editor with the Minnesota-based travel and flight website Thrifty Traveler.



“Every time that deadline gets closer they look at the numbers and see oh 50% or less of Americans have one of these compliant IDs their wallet, this is going to get ugly,” Potter said.



The REAL ID Act established a security standard to verify a traveler’s identity in the wake of 9/11 and eventually passed in 2005.



“Here we are going on two decades later and it’s still not in effect,” Potter said.



The TSA stresses the REAL ID deadline is still May 7th, 2025, but they’re calling for flexible enforcement until 2027, citing “security, operational risk and public impact.”



“I was in a big hurry to get it,” McFee said.

“I think that they should have figured this out a long time ago,” said Kjersti Francis, from Tofte.



It’s unclear, though, what this flexible enforcement will look like.



“Is the TSA agent that you get going to be a stickler about REAL ID and give you a lot of trouble, are they going to wave you past and say everything is fine, I don’t think anyone knows at this point,” Potter said.



If you don’t plan to use a passport or global entry membership, Potter offers this advice: “If you’re anxious about getting on a plane or getting through the airport, you might as well get one.”

If you’re unsure of whether or not you are REAL ID ready, just look for a yellow star or the words enhanced driver’s license on your ID.

For more information on getting signed up CLICK HERE.