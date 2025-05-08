REAL ID enforcement arrives; what you need to know if you don’t have one

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – After a long awaited deadline, REAL ID time is officially here, as Wednesday marked the first day of TSA enforcement.

At RST, it was business as usual according to some passengers.

“It went fairly decent, it wasn’t no backup. It was just scan the ID, and then just go on about your business,” said Kerry Houston, an RST traveler.

One passenger saying he already had his REAL ID, making the process pretty smooth for him. Although, he did notice other travelers having to get creative.

“I did notice a lot of people who had their passports out. I think that was maybe a little different. So I think people that don’t have approved Id’s had other forms of identification,” said Chris Metcalf, another passenger at RST.

While the overall experience was relatively smooth, some flyers say that moving through security took a little longer than usual.

“The TSA line was a little bit longer I would say, so make sure you have enough time getting through that line,” Metcalf said.

But if you don’t have your REAL ID, there’s no need to panic, especially if you don’t have a flight coming up.

“In the next couple of days, we’re still going to see the applications coming in as people are really taking heat and seeing what’s going on, especially if they intend to board a domestic flight anytime soon,” said Joy-Kay Peterson, program director with the Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services.

DVs officials said there’s no need to rush, especially if you already have a secondary ID. And if that’s you, waiting to apply might be the best call, at least for now.

“Switch over what you have from your standard card, to give those people who really don’t have any other alternative documents time to come in and apply,” Peterson said.

The head of Homeland Security said earlier this week that if you don’t have the REAL ID, you will still be able to fly, but you should expect additional steps going through TSA.

DVS officials said that 55 days is the expected turnaround date at this time for those that are still looking to apply.