REAL ID deadline less than one week away

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — We’re now less than one week away from the REAL ID deadline as you’ll need a REAL ID to fly and enter federal facilities starting on May 7.

Related: Olmsted County reminds residents of REAL ID deadline

The deadline is approaching despite requests from some states to push it back. However, federal federal officials have indicated that this time, the deadline must be met.

If you don’t have a REAL ID, you can still use a passport.

For more information on the REAL ID in Minnesota, click here.

For those in Iowa, click here.