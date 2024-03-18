Read-a-thon fundraiser at Washington Elementary School

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Washington Elementary held its annual read-a-thon, encouraging kids to read while raising money for the school.

The two week long event is the school’s main fundraiser.

To encourage reading, family members and friends donate money based on the amount of time or pages the kids have read.

The money raised go to opportunities at the school that might not happen on its normal funding resources.

“It really is two-folded: one is it really benefits the kids and encouraging them to read, but it also gives them a chance to raise money for school,” said Principal Chad Schroeder.