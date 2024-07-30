RCTC instructor receives special recognition

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An instructor at Rochester Community and Technical College is receiving special recognition for her hard work.

Spanish instructor Lilyam Arroyave received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Greater Rochester Rotary Clubs.

Arroyave was selected based on her work initiating and leading a project that helped install 200 energy efficient stoves in parts of Guatemala over the past five years.

The project was also established to monitor the health effects of stove use.