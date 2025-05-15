RCTC honors 2025 nursing graduates

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s the start of a new chapter for those in RCTC’s nursing program as on Wednesday, graduates reflected on how far they’ve come at their pinning ceremony.

“Very few years ago, I didn’t even speak English so it was a big journey for me so I’m proud,” said Hadi Alebbid, a nursing school graduate.

Now they are reflecting on what comes next.

“I’d like to further my education, potentially a nurse practitioner, but right now just work on a general medical floor and gain my skills,” said Ariana Wennes, another graduate.

“Ideally I’d like to hopefully work in cardiac surgery ICU at Mayo here in Rochester but we’ll see what happens,” said John Landsteiner, nursing school graduate.

Even with all the excitement, uncertainty lingers, just a little bit.

“I’m nervous about just being on your own, doing everything, and learning what there is to learn, but there’s gonna be ups and downs, but that’s how you grow as a nurse,” Wennes said.

The day was especially special for Landsteiner, who went through his own struggles while trying to graduate.

“I had 3 spinal cord surgeries in the midst of nursing school which made it extremely difficult,” Landsteiner said.

And hearing stories from the nurses who cared for him, made Wednesday even sweeter.

“Them explaining their challenges as well was appreciative and helpful for me, so I’m hoping to be able to provide that same encouragement to patients that I will have of my own in the future,” said Landsteiner.

Even though thousands of hours of class time, studying, and labs, these graduates were especially thankful for RCTC’s nursing program.

“We did all of our clinicals at Mayo. All of our instructors for the most part have all been nurses at Mayo. So that’s been an extreme help for preparing me to be a nurse,” Landsteiner said.

Several mentioned they wanted to continue learning, with their sights set on specializing in a particular area or even go on to get their masters, or doctrine.