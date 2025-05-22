RCTC holds Peace Officer graduation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A ceremony honoring 39 cadets from several colleges, including Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC), Riverland Community College, and Winona State University was held on Thursday, in honor of their completion of RCTC’s Peace Office Skills Program Certificate.

The Peace Officer program is designed to satisfy all pre-license requirements of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

“It’s a calling,” said cadet Talia Kelley of Dodge Center. “I’ve always felt like this is something I should do.”

Kelley will soon be sworn in as a deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Many other cadets have jobs lined up as well.

Olmsted Co. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said he hired two recruits, and was looking forward to their swearing in.

“As long as they’ve had a program here at RCTC,” said Torgerson, “We’ve had a lot of our deputies come through it. We’re excited about this new batch of recruits, we very much want them to engage the community. We want to be a part of it, not just in it.”

Graduates are prepared for careers as police officers, deputy sheriffs, corrections officers, security, and other law enforcement positions. An additional career path includes training toward a conservation officer, which would include a two-year program such as Environmental Science at RCTC.