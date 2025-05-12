RCTC Commencement and Nursing Pinning Ceremonies set for Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Community and Technical College has announced its 2025 Nursing Pinning Ceremony and 109th Commencement Ceremony will take place on Wednesday.

The Nursing Pinning Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. while the Commencement will begin at 6 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be held in the Field House at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.

The pinning ceremony includes 63 Associate Degree Nursing students while the commencement will celebrate 865 graduates, including 345 students graduating with honors.

The keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony is Shabnam Qader. Qader is a member of RCTC’s first graduating cohort from the P-Tech Program, a legislatively funded joint initiative between RCTC, Rochester Public Schools, and community stakeholders such as the Mayo Clinic and IBM.