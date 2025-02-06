RCTC and Winona State University to host Health Equity Summit

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community Technical College (RCTC) and Winona State University are holding the Advancing Health Equity Summit on Monday, February 10th.

The collaborative event is focused on addressing healthcare disparities and improving health outcomes for immigrant and refugee populations.

Experts and community leaders will highlight the challenges these communities face in accessing equitable healthcare and strategies to bridge those gaps through presentations and a panel discussion.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. on Monday. It is free and open to all students, staff, faculty, and members of the Rochester and Winona communities.