Rare super blue moon visible in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday night, a rare super blue moon was visible around the world, and with clear skies in Minnesota, people got a great chance to take it in.

A super moon happens when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth while blue moons happen when two full moons occur within the same month.

NASA says that the combination happens about once every five years.