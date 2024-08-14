Rapidan Dam store moves to new location

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a new chapter for the Rapidan Dam store near Mankato as it is getting set to open up in a new location.

Two months ago, flooding along the banks of the Blue Earth River near the Rapidan Dam forced the store to be demolished due to concerns that the building would be swept away by the rushing water.

The store has been owned by the Hruska family since 1972.