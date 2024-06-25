Rapidan Dam still showing the possibility of collapsing but won’t destroy Mankato, authorities say

5 PM updates on Rapidan Dam.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rapidan Dam is still showing showing the possibility of collapsing due to raging waters and piling debris.

However, authorities say it will not destroy Mankato if it does collapse.

As of today, Blue Earth County Emergency Management officials say a national inspection deemed the dam as satisfactory just last month.

Crews still have been unable to remove the debris clogging the dam.